Do not succumb to intimidation, NLC tells EFCC

FOLLOWING the recent attack at the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC headquarters by some unknown gun men, the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, has urged them not to be intimidated. According to the NLC President, Ayubba Wabba who in a statement described the attack at the Area 7 office of the EFCC which houses key […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

