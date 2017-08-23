Pages Navigation Menu

Do not succumb to intimidation, NLC tells EFCC

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

FOLLOWING the recent attack at the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC headquarters by some unknown gun men, the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, has urged them not to be intimidated. According to the NLC President, Ayubba Wabba who in a statement described the attack at the Area 7 office of the EFCC which houses key […]

