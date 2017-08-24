Dollar steadies ahead of Jackson Hole meetings – Reuters
|
Reuters
|
Dollar steadies ahead of Jackson Hole meetings
Reuters
LONDON (Reuters) – The dollar steadied on Thursday after another politically-driven slide against the euro and yen, helped by nerves over what message Federal Reserve policymakers will send during meetings in Jackson Hole starting later in the day.
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!