Don urges ASUU to reciprocate FG’s conciliatory posture to end strike

Prof. Isaac Obasi, Department of Public Administration, University of Abuja has appealed to the Academic Staff Union of Universities in Nigeria (ASUU) to consider the Federal Government’s offer and end its on-going nationwide strike. Obasi made the appeal in a document made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Thursday. He […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

