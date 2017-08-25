Don’t borrow to buy ram for Eid-el fitri- Cleric warns Muslims

The Chief Imam Imale of Ilorin, Kwara, Alhaji Abdullahi AbdulHameed, has cautioned Muslim faithful against borrowing money to buy rams for the forthcoming Eid-el-Kabir festival.

AbdulHameed gave the advice in llorin on Friday during an interview.

He said that whoever took loan either from banks or cooperative societies to buy rams would not be rewarded by Allah.

“Muslims must not borrow money or take loan to perform spiritual duties as there will be no reward for that action,’’ he said.

The Imam said instead, Muslims should find legitimate means of slaughtering rams in marking the festival.

“When one borrows or take a loan, one does not have complete ownership of the money and such money cannot be used for animal sacrifice for the festival.’’

AbdulHameed further advised Muslims to reduce the number of animals to be slaughtered to guide against borrowing and taking loans for the celebration.

The post Don’t borrow to buy ram for Eid-el fitri- Cleric warns Muslims appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

