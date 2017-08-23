“Don’t Let A B*tch Introduce You To A Man, Go Out And Find A Man For Yourself!” – Huddah Monroe Advises Ladies.

Former BBA star and Kenyan socialite, HUddah Monroe, has dished out advice to ladies via her Instagram page. She tells the women that they shouldn’t let rogue girls introduce men to them, they should rather go out there and find the men for themselves. She said these rogue ladies want to spread diseases all over town, …

The post “Don’t Let A B*tch Introduce You To A Man, Go Out And Find A Man For Yourself!” – Huddah Monroe Advises Ladies. appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

