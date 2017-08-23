Pages Navigation Menu

Drug resistant HIV on the rise in Zimbabwe- Official

Posted on Aug 23, 2017

Zimbabwe is recording increased cases of drug resistant HIV which have contributed to shortages of Abacavier, a drug administered to patients a Senior Government Official said on Wednesday. Abacavier is administered to patients who would have failed or reacted to initial drug combinations. The Herald reported that the Secretary for Health and Child Care Gerald Gwinji said that at least 35,000 patients were on Abacavier after failing the first line treatment.

