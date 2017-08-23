‘Eating people will not solve your problems’ – ANC in Ukhahlamba – News24
|
News24
|
'Eating people will not solve your problems' – ANC in Ukhahlamba
News24
Durban – The ANC in the Ukhahlamba Region is "deeply disturbed" by allegations of widespread cannibalism in Estcourt, KwaZulu-Natal. Cannibalism is an "extreme crime" committed by cruel people for their own "cheap survival", spokesperson Sipho …
ANC KZN 'deeply disturbed' by cannibalism
On the recent reports of cannibalism in our region – ANC UKhahlamba
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!