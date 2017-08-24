Ebonyi to sanction persons found embalming, keeping corpse at home

By Peter Okutu

ABAKALIKI—EBONYI State government said it would not hesitate to sanction any person caught embalming and keeping corpses in their residence pending the date of burial.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Daniel Umezuruike, who handed down the warning while briefing newsmen in Abakaliki, added that such practice was henceforth banned in the state.

Some communities in the state have been embalming and keeping corpses in their houses for a long time preparatory for burial but the state government said the practice was no longer acceptable, describing it as criminal, unhealthy and barbaric.

Umezuruike noted that embalming and keeping corpses in homes can lead to an outbreak of epidemic and called on those practising the act to desist from it.

He said: “Any mortician that indulges in this act is a disgrace to his profession and will be arrested and prosecuted. This is because a lot of diseases can be transmitted through that means.

“The agent (chemical) used in this embalmment is not healthy; it causes allergy and reactions of various level to human beings. So, it is unacceptable.

“Anybody you see doing that, report the person to the police and to us because it is the duty of police to ensure that a dead person should be kept in the right place.”

The post Ebonyi to sanction persons found embalming, keeping corpse at home appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

