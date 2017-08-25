Ecobank raises MasterCard limits for international spend
Ecobank Nigeria has again reviewed upwards, the daily limit that customers can spend with their naira MasterCard for international transactions. With this review, the spending limits currently applicable for customers using an Ecobank naira MasterCard, for international spend on Point of Sale (PoS) and online channels has been moved from $300 to $1,000 representing…
