Ecobank records 21.4% profit growth in half year 2017
Daily Trust
Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) has recorded a 21.4% growth in Profit After Tax (PAT), which saw its profit shoot from N31 billion to N37.7 billion in Q2'17, results released to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) show. The bank's gross earnings …
Ecobank rakes in N389b in six months
