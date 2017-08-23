Education minister, Adamu Adamu MUST go | YNaija Effectiveness Ranking for Ministers
What more can one say about this clueless individual heading the Ministry of Education? Inept, confused, disastrous and just an…
Read » Education minister, Adamu Adamu MUST go | YNaija Effectiveness Ranking for Ministers on YNaija
This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!