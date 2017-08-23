Egypt’s leader, US envoy meet after cut in American aid – News24
|
News24
|
Egypt's leader, US envoy meet after cut in American aid
News24
Cairo – Egypt's president and foreign minister met with White House adviser Jared Kushner on Wednesday, just hours after the Trump administration cut or delayed hundreds of millions of dollars in aid to Cairo over human rights concerns. Kushner, who is …
Egypt criticises cut in US military aid as Jared Kushner visits
Kushner talks Middle East peace in Egypt
Jared Kushner gets meeting with Egyptian leader after reduction in US aid sparks criticism by Cairo
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!