Eid-el-Kabir: Council to raise IGR through sale of Rams

Mr Adeniyi Saliu, the Chairman, Eredo Council Development Area (LCDA) near Epe, says the council plans to generate revenue through selling Rams during the Eid-il-Kabir festival. Saliu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at Eredo on Wednesday that the council planned to increase its internally generated revenue through the process. He said that the council had partnered with the Hausa community to give them land or space to sell rams.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

