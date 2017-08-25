Eid-el-Kabir: Ram sellers in Ibadan lament over poor sales

Ram sellers in various markets in Ibadan on Friday lamented over -el-low patronage, barely a week to the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations. According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), visits to many markets in the area revealed that ram sellers were seen discussing the development. At Temidire 30-30 in Bodija, Akinyele, Liberty road and Mokola, rams were seen in various sizes tied to stomps with no buyers in sight.

