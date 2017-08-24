Ekiti Assembly must resist Fayose’s antics — Minority leader – Daily Trust
Ekiti Assembly must resist Fayose's antics — Minority leader
Daily Trust
A member of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Gboyega Aribisogan, has advised his colleagues to resist attempts by Governor Ayo Fayose to use them in attacking the Senate Deputy Minority Whip, Senator Biodun Olujimi. There is a serious war of words …
