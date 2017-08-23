Ekiti Commission summons Fayemi, Coscharis Motors, others

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti—The Judicial Commission of Inquiry set up by the Ekiti State government to investigate financial dealings during the administration of the Minister for Steel and Minerals Resources Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi will begin proceedings next week Monday at the State High Court premises in Ado Ekiti.

The setting up of the enquiry was in strict compliance with section two of the Ekiti State Law on the establishment of Judicial Commission of Enquiry. The law under which the commission was set up was signed into Law in 2012 by Dr. Kayode Fayemi, which means it is an extant Law, a Law of the state and not intended to witch-hunt anybody.

The Commission of Inquiry headed by retired Justice, Silas Oyewole, has summoned Dr Fayemi, who is a former governor of the State, former Commissioner for Finance; Mr Dapo Kolawole, Executive Secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission, Ado Ekiti Branch Manager of Access Bank, Director General of the Security, Managing Director of Coscharis Motors Limited, Tianjin-Yuyang Construction Eng. Ltd, CASA Nig Ltd and Exchange Commission and Managing Director of SCOA Nigeria Limited.

An Ado-Ekiti High Court had rejected an application filed by Dr Fayemi, seeking an interim order to restrain the judicial commission of inquiry from probe his administration.

Justice Lekan Ogunmoye in a ruling held that Fayemi’s request for an interim order could not be granted because the defendants had filed a notice of preliminary injunction challenging the competence of the court to hear the substantive suit.

The notice issued by Secretary to the Commission, Mr Gbenga Adaramola, read; “Consequent upon the inauguration of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into the finances of Ekiti State between 2010 and 2014 by the Ekiti State Government, the Commission will commence the public hearing and the following witnesses would be called, examined and/or cross-examined as indicated hereunder.”

The post Ekiti Commission summons Fayemi, Coscharis Motors, others appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

