Ekiti disburses vehicle/housing loans to 751 teachers, others

The Ekiti State Government on Tuesday announced the release of N190 million as vehicle and housing loans to 751 teaching and non-teaching staff in its secondary schools. Chief Abiodun Falayi, Chairman, Ekiti Teaching Service Commission, who announced this in Ado Ekiti, said that 468 workers received N100,000 to N300,000 as land/housing loans, depending on their salary grade levels. According to him, another 283 personnel received between N80,000 to N750,000 as vehicle loans, depending on their salary grade levels.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

