el-Rufai, Bantex,Thousands March For PMB In Kaduna

By MSUE AZA,Kaduna

Kaduna State Governor,Malam Nasir el-Rufai and his Deputy,Arch.Barnabas Yusuf Bantex,yesterday, led thousands for a solidarity march for the return of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking during the rally which went round Kaduna city and ended at Murtala Square, el-Rufai, called on the people to continue praying for Buhari and his administration saying no amount of distraction will derail his good work for Nigerians.

The governor also commended the people for keeping faith with the Buhari’s government:” As you see the people that came out to march for president Muhammadu Buhari’s return,shows we are happy he returned to continue with his work.”

Special Adviser to governor Nasir el-Rufai,on Political Matters and Inter Governmental Affairs,Uba Sani, said the mass turn out of Kaduna residents for President Buhari, was to thank God for his healing and safe return.

One of the Buhari’s supporters,Rabiu Usman, said with his return the economic crisis and other challenges facing the nation will soon be a thing of the past:” We are praying and hoping that with the returned of President Muhammadu Buhari,things will really change for the good of all Nigerians.”

The post el-Rufai, Bantex,Thousands March For PMB In Kaduna appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

