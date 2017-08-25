Electric cars to be introduced into Nigerian market by 2018 – TheCable
|
TheCable
|
Electric cars to be introduced into Nigerian market by 2018
TheCable
Nigus Enfinity, an indigenous firm, says it will introduce electric vehicles into the Nigerian automobile market in 2018 and that its local assembly plant for electric vehicles will be ready in 2020. Malik Ado-Ibrahim, chairman of the company, made …
Firm to unveil electric cars in Nigeria
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!