Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Elegu floods: One feared dead, thousands stranded – New Vision

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


New Vision

Elegu floods: One feared dead, thousands stranded
New Vision
One person has been presumed dead after his vehicle was washed away by the ravaging floods in Elegu. Floods 703×422. (Credit: Jackson Kitara) ENVIRONMENT | FLOODS AMURU – One person is feared dead and more than 2,000 people around Elegu …
Two feared dead as flood displaces 3000 in EleguReliefWeb
River Unyama banks burst, thousands displacedNTV Uganda

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.