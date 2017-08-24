Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Emefiele: We can only do little with current monetary policy – TheCable

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


TheCable

Emefiele: We can only do little with current monetary policy
TheCable
Godwin Emefiele, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) says little can be done to tackle the current economic challenges using the tools offered by the monetary policy. The governor made this statement while delivering a lecture titled 'The
Monetary policy offers limited tools for economic recovery – EmefieleThe Eagle Online
We must look inwards to grow economy, says EmefieleGuardian (blog)

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.