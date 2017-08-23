Not all plastics are banned, says state – The Star, Kenya
|
The Star, Kenya
|
Not all plastics are banned, says state
The Star, Kenya
A trader passes on to a customer packaged bananas inside plastic paper bag at Uhuru Park in Nairobi. The ministry of environment reaffirmed the August 28, 2017 deadline of the use of the plastic bags, August 23, 2017. Photo/Jack Owuor. Facebook …
Environment PS says ban on plastic bags stays
Government rules out extension of August 28 plastic ban
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!