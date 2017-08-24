EPL Transfer Spending Sets New Record – CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
EPL Transfer Spending Sets New Record
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Premier League clubs' spending has set a new record for a single transfer window as the historically lavish spree reached £1.17 billion ($1.57 billion, 1.27 billion euros) on Thursday. With a week to go until the window closes, Deloitte's Sports …
Premier League clubs break transfer spending record
Summer transfer window: Premier League clubs spend record amount
Premier League clubs break transfer spending record with a week left for window to shut
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!