Erotic Story: Grace, the House Girl Takes on Akin the Barber in Explosive S*xual Encounter

Is she ready for this? Does she really want to do this?

What if she does it and hates it later, Grace thought as she ran her hand through her hair on her way to the barber’s shop, she had finally decided to cut her hair, her hair was reasonably long but it also hurts whenever she plaited it not to mention the headaches it gives her whenever she has to carry basins of water on her head.

She got to the shop and reluctantly stepped in. “Oga Bayo good afternoon o” She greeted

“Ah ah Gracie how fa na” He answered “I dey, I wan cut my hair” She said running her fingers through her hair

“Go and come back after, I go do am fine for you, I get plenty customer now” He said

She left and went home to continue her chores, she decided to use her extra time to fetch water, after a couple rounds from the tap she was drenched and had to change into a small top and skirt.she checked the time and decided to check back at the barbershop before it was closing time.

She got there and he was sweeping the shop she waited outside till he was done and she went to sit inside. After he was done cleaning he apologized for keeping her waiting and covered her with an apron

“So, which style you want?” he asked. She looked into the mirror tilting her head sideways. “Just low-cut” She said

He brought out his clippers and short comb, combed her hair slightly and started to cut from the top. He kept on cutting till it was very low occasionally his hand would brush over her ear and it would make her almost jump slightly. He had surprisingly soft hands which made her moan softly whenever his hands gently grazed her forehead or her ears.

She hoped he could not hear her, he stood in front of her trying to carve the hair, he asked her if she would like a small parting by the side, she reached up to touch her hair and her elbow bumped his crotch, he cried out in pain and she instinctively reached out to massage it, she realized too late when his dick throbbed in her hand.

She pulled her hand away quickly like she just touched hot coal, she heard him laugh a little

“But Gracie, e still dey pain me” He said with a smirk

She smiled back and slowly reached out to touch him, she stroked up and down till his bulge became more obvious in his trouser, she made to unbuckle his trouser and he stopped her, he dropped the clipper and went over and hurriedly closed the door.

She never noticed how small the shop was with its mirror and chairs and a long bench and posters pasted all over, he came over and she continued from where he stopped, she unbuckled his trouser, she gasped when he stepped out of his boxers and his dick sprang out almost hitting her face.

It was huge, she pushed him towards the bench and he sat down, she bent down and stroked his dick up and down loving how it filled her hand she imagined how it would fill her mouth and she brought her mouth down on it to find out and it sure did fill her mouth.

She could not take him all even when she tried to deepthroat it, she slurped up and down his dick licking the head like it was lollipop, she held the base of his shaft and stroked up and down as her mouth sucked on the head

“Ohh Grace” He moaned with his hand on her head

She alternated sucking on the head of dick and taking as much of his dick she could, she bopped her head up and down when he started to move slightly from under her to met her rhythm, she kept moving up and down with her hand working the base,he started to move more grunting louder and she knew he was closed.

She jerked him off harder and sucked on the head of his dick, he pushed into her and came moaning her name, she swallowed his warm sticky load and licked his dick clean

“Oh Grace, that was good” he said breathing hard

She smiled up at him, she was just getting started, she took up and took off her clothes.

Standing up she took off her clothes and looked at him, she straddled him and kissed him, she brought his hand to her boobs and he squeezed, she let her hand slide to his almost hard dick, she stroked it pushing her boobs into him, she kissed his neck and he squeezed her ass.

When she was satisfied with how hard he was she let herself sink into him slowly, she purred softly as his dick impaled her, with her feet barely touching the ground she started moving up and down, he grabbed her ass and pushed her up and down, she held unto him as she kept pushing herself up and down him with her juices dripping down his dick

‘I dey cum’ he moaned. ‘No… No!! No’ she sighed, sounding frustrated at how quickly he came without allowing her enjoy it.

She got off quickly and took his dick into her mouth and he almost immediately came in her mouth, she swallowed his cum and sucked his dick to get him hard again, she kept trying till she gave up.

‘No bed here, Gracie, next time ehn. No vex’ he started, knowing he didn’t do right by here now.

She dressed up in silence and he opened the door, she left angrily not saying anything to him. She was still horny and he made it worse, she got home still angry and she did her chores and started cooking dinner.

‘Nice haircut’ she heard a voice say.

She turned around and saw a guy that recently moved in, she hasn’t really talked to him or know anything about him. ‘Thank you’ she replied

She covered the lid and went over to the drum to fetch water,she leaned down to scoop water but it was too low, she went on tiptoe and she could feel his eyes on her, she got water and continued cooking

When everyone had gone to bed, she closed the door, after everyone went to bed she was still very awake and horny, she tried to touch herself but it was just not working, she stood up angry and silently closed the door, she sat outside and enjoyed the cool breeze, she sat there for a while before she heard something move towards the main door

‘Who dey there’ she called out

She was about to scream when the footstep got clothes, she flashed her light and recognize the face, it was the new guy

‘You make fear catch me’ she sighed. ‘No vex, no be so!’ he said

She sat back down and he joined her, they talked for a while and he told her he came to Abuja for I. T from school, they whispered as they spoke which made them sit even closer

She was getting cold and sleepy so she leaned against him and his hand came around her, they talked and while he talked he stroked her arm, it was a simple gesture and it got her all heated up, she closed her eyes and imagined him squeezing her boobs instead.

She was so wet and wished she could touch her p*ssy or better still he touches it, she didn’t realize she was moving slightly and moaning, she opened her eyes when he got quiet and she heard herself, she saw him watching her with a look she knew so well.

She sat up and untied her wrapper letting it fall to her waist, he slowly grabbed them, he stroked her nipples with his thumbs and took them into his mouth, he sucked and she threw head back loving the feeling, he stood up pulling her up and pinned her against the wall, his hand slid down and into her pant.

He played with her clit before shoving his finger in, he kissed her neck and pushed his finger in and out of her wet p*ssy, he pulled down her pant and pulled out his dick, he rubbed the head slowly on the opening of her p*ssy teasing her, he pushed in and buried his dick into her warm sweet p*ssy.

He grabbed a boob and started to move, she bite her lip to stop herself from screaming out, he f*cked her hard and fast and it pushed her higher, she held unto him hard anticipating her orgasm, he lifted one of her leg and plunged in even deeper sending her riding higher.

He f*cked her fast and she buried her face in his neck to muffle her scream as she came hard holding unto him as she quaked gushing out cum juice, he pushed in deep and pulled out cumming on her thigh.

