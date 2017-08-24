Pages Navigation Menu

Europa League results

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in Sports

Europa League play-off round, second-leg results on Thursday (aet denotes after extra time):

AEK Larnaca (CYP) 0 Viktoria Plzen (CZE) 0

Viktoria Plzen win 3-1 on aggregate

 

Dynamo Kiev (UKR) 3 Maritimo (POR) 1

Dynamo Kiev win 3-1 on aggregate

 

Ostersund (SWE) 2 PAOK (GRE)

Aggregate 3-3; Ostersund win on away goals

 

Sheriff (MDA) 0 Legia Warsaw (POL) 0

Aggregate 1-1; Sheriff win on away goals

 

Zenit (RUS) 2 Utrecht (NED) 0 aet

Zenit win 2-1 on aggregate

 

Olexandriya (UKR) 1 BATE (BLR) 2

BATE win 3-2 on aggregate

 

Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR) 2 Altach (AUT) 2

Maccabi Tel-Aviv win 3-2 on aggregate

 

Salzburg (AUT) 4 Viitorul (ROM) 0

Salzburg win 7-1 on aggregate

 

Suduva (LTU) 0 Ludogorets (BUL) 0

Ludogorets win 2-0 on aggregate

 

Fenerbahce (TUR) 1 Vardar (MKD) 2

Vardar win 4-1 on aggregate

 

Videoton (HUN) 0 Partizan Belgrade (SRB) 4

Partizan win 4-0 on aggregate

 

Midtjylland (DEN) 1 Apollon Limassol (CYP) 1

Apollon win 4-3 on aggregate

 

AEK Athens (GRE) 3 Club Brugge (BEL) 0

AEK Athens win 3-0 on aggregate

 

Skenderbeu (ALB) 0 Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) 0

1-1 on aggregate; Skenderbeu win on away goals

