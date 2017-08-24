Europa League results

Europa League play-off round, second-leg results on Thursday (aet denotes after extra time):

AEK Larnaca (CYP) 0 Viktoria Plzen (CZE) 0

Viktoria Plzen win 3-1 on aggregate

Dynamo Kiev (UKR) 3 Maritimo (POR) 1

Dynamo Kiev win 3-1 on aggregate

Ostersund (SWE) 2 PAOK (GRE)

Aggregate 3-3; Ostersund win on away goals

Sheriff (MDA) 0 Legia Warsaw (POL) 0

Aggregate 1-1; Sheriff win on away goals

Zenit (RUS) 2 Utrecht (NED) 0 aet

Zenit win 2-1 on aggregate

Olexandriya (UKR) 1 BATE (BLR) 2

BATE win 3-2 on aggregate

Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR) 2 Altach (AUT) 2

Maccabi Tel-Aviv win 3-2 on aggregate

Salzburg (AUT) 4 Viitorul (ROM) 0

Salzburg win 7-1 on aggregate

Suduva (LTU) 0 Ludogorets (BUL) 0

Ludogorets win 2-0 on aggregate

Fenerbahce (TUR) 1 Vardar (MKD) 2

Vardar win 4-1 on aggregate

Videoton (HUN) 0 Partizan Belgrade (SRB) 4

Partizan win 4-0 on aggregate

Midtjylland (DEN) 1 Apollon Limassol (CYP) 1

Apollon win 4-3 on aggregate

AEK Athens (GRE) 3 Club Brugge (BEL) 0

AEK Athens win 3-0 on aggregate

Skenderbeu (ALB) 0 Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) 0

1-1 on aggregate; Skenderbeu win on away goals

The post Europa League results appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

