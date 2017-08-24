Europa League results
Europa League play-off round, second-leg results on Thursday (aet denotes after extra time):
AEK Larnaca (CYP) 0 Viktoria Plzen (CZE) 0
Viktoria Plzen win 3-1 on aggregate
Dynamo Kiev (UKR) 3 Maritimo (POR) 1
Dynamo Kiev win 3-1 on aggregate
Ostersund (SWE) 2 PAOK (GRE)
Aggregate 3-3; Ostersund win on away goals
Sheriff (MDA) 0 Legia Warsaw (POL) 0
Aggregate 1-1; Sheriff win on away goals
Zenit (RUS) 2 Utrecht (NED) 0 aet
Zenit win 2-1 on aggregate
Olexandriya (UKR) 1 BATE (BLR) 2
BATE win 3-2 on aggregate
Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR) 2 Altach (AUT) 2
Maccabi Tel-Aviv win 3-2 on aggregate
Salzburg (AUT) 4 Viitorul (ROM) 0
Salzburg win 7-1 on aggregate
Suduva (LTU) 0 Ludogorets (BUL) 0
Ludogorets win 2-0 on aggregate
Fenerbahce (TUR) 1 Vardar (MKD) 2
Vardar win 4-1 on aggregate
Videoton (HUN) 0 Partizan Belgrade (SRB) 4
Partizan win 4-0 on aggregate
Midtjylland (DEN) 1 Apollon Limassol (CYP) 1
Apollon win 4-3 on aggregate
AEK Athens (GRE) 3 Club Brugge (BEL) 0
AEK Athens win 3-0 on aggregate
Skenderbeu (ALB) 0 Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) 0
1-1 on aggregate; Skenderbeu win on away goals
