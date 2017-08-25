Even after refusing, this is why KNUT’s Sossion is still ODM House nominee – The Standard
|
The Standard
|
Even after refusing, this is why KNUT's Sossion is still ODM House nominee
The Standard
Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) Secretary General Wilson Sossion may still be gazetted as a nominated Member of the National Assembly. This is after it emerged neither Mr Sossion nor his Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party have written to …
