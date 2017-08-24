Ex-Golden Eaglet Makanjuola Joins Iheanacho At Leicester City – Complete Sports Nigeria

Pages Navigation Menu

Ex-Golden Eaglet Makanjuola Joins Iheanacho At Leicester City
Former Golden Eaglets winger Habib Makanjuola has signed a four-year deal with Leicester City, Completesportnigeria.com has been informed by his agent Nureni Makanjuola. Makanjuola, 18, joins the Foxes from Water FC in Nigeria after previous spells …

