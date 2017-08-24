Ex-Golden Eaglet Makanjuola Joins Iheanacho At Leicester City – Complete Sports Nigeria
|
Complete Sports Nigeria
|
Ex-Golden Eaglet Makanjuola Joins Iheanacho At Leicester City
Complete Sports Nigeria
Former Golden Eaglets winger Habib Makanjuola has signed a four-year deal with Leicester City, Completesportnigeria.com has been informed by his agent Nureni Makanjuola. Makanjuola, 18, joins the Foxes from Water FC in Nigeria after previous spells …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!