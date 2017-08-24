Ex “Jenifa’s Diary” Actress, Toyo Baby Celebrates Funke Akindele On Her 41st Birthday

Actress Olayode Juliana, aka Toyo Baby in the popular series ‘Jenifa’s Dairy’ is no doubt one of the best actress we have in the movie scene right now. Despite been kicked off the popular series ‘Jenifa’s Dairy’,the actress put her worries and beef behind her and took to her Instagram page to celebrate Funke Akindele …

The post Ex “Jenifa’s Diary” Actress, Toyo Baby Celebrates Funke Akindele On Her 41st Birthday appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

