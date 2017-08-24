Eyibi/Eluku festival: Ikorodu monarch debunks restriction of human, vehicular movements

By Bose Adelaja

The Ayangburen of Ikorodu, Oba Kabir Adewale Shotobi, Thursday, dissociated himself and the palace from the information circulating through the social media about restriction of human, vehicular movements during Eyibi/Eluku festival which starts on Saturday the August 26 to Tuesday the 29th, saying: that the information wrong was misreading.

The widely circulated report was that the festival will hold between the hours of 10pm and 5am daily and that there will be human and vehicular restriction especially that of non indigenes of the town on the said dates b

Speaking at the sensitization programme on the take off of Igbogbo-Bola Ahmed Tinubu-Igbe road project, the monarch said the Eyibi/Eluku festival has a specific location and will not in anyway hinder movement within Ikorodu and its suburbs.

Oba Shotobi affirmed that he embraces influx of investors and community developers into Ikorodu

He enjoined everyone to disregard the misleading information allegedly attributed to his Palace.

