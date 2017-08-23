Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Falconets coach, Danjuma invites 30 players for Tanzania clash – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Falconets coach, Danjuma invites 30 players for Tanzania clash
Daily Post Nigeria
Head coach of Nigeria's U-20 women team, Chris Danjuma, has called up 30 players for next month's FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup qualifying fixture clash against Tanzania. The Falconets, who are two-time FIFA World Cup runners-up, will host their …

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.