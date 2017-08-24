Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Prevail on Buhari to resign, Fani-Kayode urges elder statesmen – The Punch

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Punch

Prevail on Buhari to resign, Fani-Kayode urges elder statesmen
The Punch
A former Minister of Aviation, Mr. Femi Fani-Kayode, has called on elder statesmen across the country to prevail on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign from office and attend to his health. He said, “The strong and fearless Buhari Nigerians used to
Fani-Kayode to Elder statesmen: Prevail on Buhari to resignThe Nation Newspaper
Buhari should resign now that rats are chasing him – Fani-KayodeDaily Post Nigeria
Buhari Unhealthy, Can't Rule Fani-Kayode InsistsIndependent Newspapers Limited (press release) (blog)
NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog) –Amoré (press release) (blog)
all 8 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.