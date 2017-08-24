Prevail on Buhari to resign, Fani-Kayode urges elder statesmen – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Prevail on Buhari to resign, Fani-Kayode urges elder statesmen
The Punch
A former Minister of Aviation, Mr. Femi Fani-Kayode, has called on elder statesmen across the country to prevail on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign from office and attend to his health. He said, “The strong and fearless Buhari Nigerians used to …
