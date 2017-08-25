Pages Navigation Menu

Fans React to Throwback Photo From “Living In Bondage” shared by Actor kenneth Okonkwo

Nollywood Veteran star actor, Kenneth Okonkwo, shared this throwback photo, a scene from his first film, “Living In Bondage” which was a HIT in 1992. After the film, home movies became popular. He captioned the photo; How it all started. The first scene in the first movie, living in bondage, that started Nollywood, where I …

