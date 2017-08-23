Pages Navigation Menu

FEC meeting must not be held every week – Presidency

Posted on Aug 23, 2017

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Adesina has defended the President’s decision to cancel the Federal Executive Council (FEC) Meeting on Wednesday. According to him, no law stipulated that FEC must meet every week. He stated this when he featured on Channels Television’s Politics Today hosted by Seun Okinbaolye […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria.

