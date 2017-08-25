Pages Navigation Menu

Federal Dental College to award degrees soon

Posted on Aug 25, 2017

AUTHORITIES of the Federal College of Dental Technology and Therapy, Enugu, have indicated that the institute might soon commence the award of degrees as part of the plans to upgrade its programmes. Rector of the college, Dr John Emaimo disclosed this while receiving members of Nigeria Institute of Public Relations, NIPR, Enugu State chapter, during […]

