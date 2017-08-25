Pages Navigation Menu

Federal Government Bans High Heels Shoes

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

The Federal Government of the Philippines, through its labour department, on Friday, issued an order banning private companies from demanding female employees to wear high-heeled shoes at work. According to a labour group that proposed the new directive, the order makes the Philippines the first country in Asia to ban the mandatory wearing of high …

