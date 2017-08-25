Pages Navigation Menu

Federal Polytechnic Ilaro 2017/2018 Admission Screening/Registration Details Announced.

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in Education, News

The Federal Polytechnic Ilaro hereby inform candidates who made the institution her 1st choice or re willing to change that the application for screening and validation of credentials is been requested from them for 2017/2018. (A) ELIGIBILITY Candidates who chose the Federal Polytechnic Ilaro as their 1st choice and whose score in the 2017 UTME …

