Federal Polytechnic Ilaro 2017/2018 ND (PT) Admission List Released.

This is to inform candidates who applied for the National Diploma Part-Time programme of the Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro (ILAROPOLY) that they should go check their admission status as the institution has made available the list of candidates offered admission in the 2017/2018 session. They are to pay an acceptance fee of twenty three thousand Naira …

The post Federal Polytechnic Ilaro 2017/2018 ND (PT) Admission List Released. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

