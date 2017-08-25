Pages Navigation Menu

FG orders NBC to sanction TV, radio stations over hate speech

Posted on Aug 25, 2017

FEDERAL government has directed the National Broadcasting Commission, NBC to sanction any radio or television station that broadcasts hate speech. Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, issued the directive in Abuja yesterday at the 3rd Annual Lecture Series of the NBC. He said: “The challenges facing the NBC have never become more daunting, […]

