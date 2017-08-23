FG releases 2017/2018 admission list into unity schools

The Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, has approved the release of the admission list of successful candidates into the Federal Unity Colleges (FUCs) for the 2017/2018 academic year. A statement by the Federal Ministry of Education on Wednesday quoted the minster as saying that admission list into JSSI was on notice boards in the colleges and on their websites. The statement signed by Mrs Priscilla Ihuoma, Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Education, said the list was also online:

