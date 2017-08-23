Pages Navigation Menu

FG releases 2017/2018 admission list into unity schools

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in Education

The Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, has approved the release of the admission list of successful candidates into the Federal Unity Colleges (FUCs) for the 2017/2018 academic year. A statement by the Federal Ministry of Education on Wednesday quoted the minster as saying that admission list into JSSI was on notice boards in the…

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

