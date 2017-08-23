Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria’s revenue shrinks by N184.2b – Vanguard

Nigeria's revenue shrinks by N184.2b
Revenue shared by Nigeria's Federal, states and local governments slumped to N467.8 billion in August, N184.2 billion less than the N652 billion shared in July. Kemi Adeosun, minister of finance said the shared amount was inclusive of Value Added Tax …
FAAC: FG, states, LGs share N467.8bn for JulyDaily Post Nigeria
Nigerian govt, states, LGs share N467.8 billion in August as revenue dropsPremium Times
Govt revenue declined by N183.2bn in JulyThe Punch
The Nation Newspaper –The Eagle Online –Politics Nigeria –Gistmaster (blog)
all 15 news articles »

