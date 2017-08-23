Nigeria’s revenue shrinks by N184.2b – Vanguard
Vanguard
Nigeria's revenue shrinks by N184.2b
Revenue shared by Nigeria's Federal, states and local governments slumped to N467.8 billion in August, N184.2 billion less than the N652 billion shared in July. Kemi Adeosun, minister of finance said the shared amount was inclusive of Value Added Tax …
