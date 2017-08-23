FG working to release fund for next batch of retirees — PenCom

The Acting Director-General of National Pension Commission (PenCom), Mrs Aisha Dahir-Umar, on Wednesday said the Federal Government had begun modalities for pension payments to next batch of retirees. Dahir-Umar told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that Federal Government and PenCom had been working on modalities to enable it to release substantial fund […]

FG working to release fund for next batch of retirees — PenCom

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

