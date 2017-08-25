FG’s goals are sacrosanct – New Perm-Sec., Olusade Adesola

By CALEB AYANSINA

ABUJA – The newly appointed Permanent Secretary to the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports, Mr Olusade Adesola, Friday, said that policies of the government would be followed to the letter to ensure that the aim of achieving good governance is realised.

Adesola, who stated this at a ceremony involving a change of baton with the erstwhile Acting Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Dr Abdulkadir Muazu, in Abuja, admonished the staff to rededicate themselves to efficient service delivery.

According to him, “the current administration has the civil servant as its focus for the delivery of the dividends of good governance. Let us reciprocate the confidence reposed in us by keying into the concepts of epic civil servants performance in the Ministry.”

He also called on the management to support the Minister (Solomon Dalung) and work harder to reinvigorate the Ministry as it is a frontline ministry in the implementation of Strategies No. 44 and 45 of the ERGP (Economic Recovery Growth Plan).

While assuring the Minister of his maximum support in motivating the civil servants of the ministry, Adesola, “we must position ourselves to meet the challenge of developing programmes and strategies that will fit into EGRP 2017 – 2020.”

Earlier, Dr. Abdulkadir Mu’azu said the assumption of office by the new Permanent Secretary marks the end of acting capacity administration in the Ministry, witnessed since the posting out of the former substantive Permanent Secretary, Mr. Chinyeaka Ohaa in January 2017.

He assured the new Permanent Secretary of the trust and loyalty of the entire workforce to make his assignment a huge success.

FG's goals are sacrosanct – New Perm-Sec., Olusade Adesola

