FIFA investigates Neymar’s Barcelona bonus claim

FIFA said Thursday it was investigating Brazilian superstar Neymar’s complaint about an unpaid loyalty bonus from Barcelona in the increasingly bitter feud with his former club since his move to Paris Saint-Germain. A FIFA spokesman said the complaint was “pending and being investigated” and he could not comment any further. Barcelona are refusing to pay […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

