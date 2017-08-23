Business leaders promise to ‘clean house’ in fight against state capture – Mail & Guardian
|
Mail & Guardian
|
Business leaders promise to 'clean house' in fight against state capture
Mail & Guardian
At the launch of its new project to fight corruption and help communities, Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA) warned its members implicated in state capture that they would no longer be welcome if they continued to undermine the law. The …
BLSA's CEO Bonang Mohale: Business Believes In South Africa
Fightback against WMC campaign: SA business commits pledge for economy
Business commits to job creation and fighting state capture
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!