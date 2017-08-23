Fintechs shape competition but fail to claim dominance in financial services









They say dreams do come true, but in the case of financial technology firms popularly known as fintechs, the dream of taking over the mantle of leadership in financial services industry may take a lot longer – that is if it ever yields true. Researchers at World Economic Forum in a new report, believes…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Fintechs shape competition but fail to claim dominance in financial services appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

