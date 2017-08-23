FIRS shuts MRS Oil over N497m tax debt – The Eagle Online
FIRS shuts MRS Oil over N497m tax debt
The Eagle Online
An enforcement team, led by Anita Erinne, sealed off the premises of MRS Oil and Gas Company Limited at 2,Tincan Island Road, Apapa over a tax debt of N497.1 million. The Federal Inland Revenue Service on Wednesday stepped up activities against …
Tax debt: FIRS shuts down MRS Oil head office
