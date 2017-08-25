Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Flour miller targets 40,000 jobs with N2bn sorghum plant investment

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Flour miller targets 40,000 jobs with N2bn sorghum plant investment

Flour miller targets 40,000 jobs with N2bn sorghum plant investment

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

The Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc’s new ultra-modern Sorghum Milling Plant, recently commissioned in the business city of Kano is to provide over 40,000 new jobs along the value chain. The plant which is currently the largest sorghum Processing Plant in sub-Saharan Africa, was acquired at the cost of over N2 billion, and has an…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Flour miller targets 40,000 jobs with N2bn sorghum plant investment appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.