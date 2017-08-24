Pages Navigation Menu

Footage Of A Plus-Sized Lady Caught On Camera While Stealing From A Supermarket

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in News

I know times are hard but should you go and be stealing and disgracing yourself? Even as big as she is, she still resort to stealing. This is so shameful and disgusting.

Its really unfortunate that people resort to this kind of thing. Below is the footage of a pluz sized lady caught stealing from a mall.

