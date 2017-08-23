Football Papers : All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossips This Morning

Manchester United and Tottenham are two possible destinations for in-demand Valencia defender Ezequiel Garay.

Jose Mourinho has told his Manchester United players to do the double this season.

West Brom boss Tony Pulis is ready to pull off a £30m double swoop for Tottenham pair Kevin Wimmer and Vincent Janssen.

Diego Costa’s firebrand personality could earn him a move to Marseille.

Slaven Bilic ripped into record-buy Marko Arnautovic over his red card shame at Southampton.

Bournemouth are ready to up their offer for unsettled Leicester winger Demarai Gray.

Everton have made a £27.5m move for Benfica striker Raul Jimenez, but the Portuguese side are holding out for £46m.

Inter are ready to sell Antonio Candreva and are looking to replace him with former Liverpool playmaker Suso, who impressed for city rivals Milan last season.

Huddersfield are set to make a move for £3m-rated Sochaux defender Mickael Alphonse.

Liverpool are looking at Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic after being unable to prise Naby Keita away from RB Leipzig.

Arsene Wenger has the full backing of Arsenal’s board in his stance on ensuring Alexis Sanchez stays at the club this season.

Borussia Dortmund forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is regularly in contact with Zinedine Zidane about a move to Real Madrid.

Sir Geoff Hurst has told Gareth Southgate to ignore calls for Wayne Rooney’s return to the England fold and instead call time on the striker’s international career.

Arsene Wenger will give Jack Wilshere another chance at Arsenal despite his sending off while playing for their U23 side on Monday.

Chelsea are planning a shock bid for Leicester and England striker Jamie Vardy.

Ben Gibson is subject of a transfer scramble with the Middlesbrough defender facing a possible deadline day choice between Leicester City and Manchester City.

Leicester midfielder Danny Drinkwater could be on his way to Chelsea if the Blues come up with £30m for the England international.

Antonio Conte is also keen on bringing Inter Milan midfielder Antonio Candreva to Stamford Bridge – he is available for £25m.

Bournemouth and Crystal Palace are tracking Aston Villa’s teenage winger Andre Green.

Manchester City teenager Jadon Sancho could be on the way to north London, with Tottenham planning a £3m bid for the exciting 17-year-old.

Liverpool are still weighing up the future of Ryan Kent after the winger hinted he was on his way to Germany’s Bundesliga on loan.

Birmingham City are keen to make Chelsea midfielder Jeremie Boga their fourth loan signing of the week.

Jose Mourinho has placed more trust in his Manchester United stars by allowing them to stay at home before games at Old Trafford.

Middlesbrough have rejected a £9m offer from Lille for winger Adama Traore.

Huddersfield Town are set to sign highly-rated Nurnberg playmaker Abdelhamid Sabiri in David Wagner’s 10th summer transfer.

Burnley are closing in on a £9m deal for Lorient forward Abdul Majeed Waris.

Former Norwich captain Sebastien Bassong is training with Birmingham with a view to securing a permanent deal.

Philippe Coutinho is ready to hold clear-the-air talks with Jurgen Klopp and return to the fold at Liverpool, with his agent said to be furious at Barcelona’s request he send an email asking to leave.

Liverpool are readying a bid for Schalke defender Benedikt Howedes after being unable to secure the services of Southampton’s Virgil van Dijk.

Arsenal will make a move for Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema if Alexis Sanchez leaves the club.

Leeds United are on the trail of NEC Nijmegen striker Jay-Roy Grot.

GUARDIAN

Crystal Palace are set to make a £15m offer to bring former Nottingham Forest winger Oliver Burke back to England from RB Leipzig.

Palace boss Frank de Boer is also keen on signing Roma goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski and Barcelona forward Munir El Haddadi.

Gareth Southgate still holds reservations about Wayne Rooney and is leaning towards excluding the Everton striker from his latest England squ

The post Football Papers : All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossips This Morning appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

